Diaz allowed three runs on two hits while not retiring a batter in Sunday's 15-7 loss to the Cubs.

A depleted pitching staff caught up with the Reds, as a slugfest used up several pitchers before Diaz entered a 5-5 game in the eighth inning. The bases were loaded when the closer entered, and Diaz sandwiched a pair to two-run singles around a throwing error of his own. The silver lining is that he used up only 14 pitches, and Diaz should be available if a save opportunity presents itself Monday against Seattle.