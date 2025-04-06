Manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Diaz (hamstring) will make at least a couple more appearances on his rehab assignment before being reinstated from the 15-day injured list, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

The right-hander began the rehab stint with Triple-A Louisville on Friday and delivered a scoreless frame, but the Reds want to see him get a few outings in the minors before making his season debut in the majors. Diaz remains the favorite to close games once activated, though he could see lower-leverage chances early on to ease him into the role.