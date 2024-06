Diaz gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 17th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Red Sox.

The right-hander has mostly put his rough start to the season behind him. Diaz has converted 10 straight save chances over his last 12 appearances, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB through 11.2 innings during that stretch. Despite his 5.08 ERA and 1.48 WHIP on the season, he has a very firm grip on Cincinnati's closer job.