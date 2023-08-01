Diaz struck out one batter in a perfect inning to earn a save over the Cubs on Monday.

Diaz faced the top of Chicago's order with Cincinnati clinging to a one-run ninth-inning and made things look easy, throwing all nine of his pitches for a strike to retire the side in order. The fireballer finished July having converted all 10 of his save opportunities, allowing just three earned runs over 11.1 innings and posting an 11:1 K:BB. Diaz has emerged as one of the league's elite closers in his second big-league campaign, leading the majors with 32 saves and posting a 12.9 K/9 over 50 appearances.