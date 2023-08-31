Diaz walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 35th save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Giants.

He needed 20 pitches (12 strikes) to get the job done after walking Patrick Bailey to begin the frame, but Diaz got a little defensive help from Elly De La Cruz to avoid any further trouble. Diaz's 35 saves ties him for the NL lead with Camilo Doval, but the Reds' closer is showing signs of wearing down -- through 10.1 innings in August, he has a 10:8 K:BB to go along with his 2.61 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.