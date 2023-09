Diaz (9-4) earned the win Tuesday against Detroit. He struck out one while working a clean inning.

Diaz shut down the Tigers in the bottom of the ninth inning, retiring all three batters faced and marking his third straight scoreless outing. He then benefitted from a game-winning RBI single by Tyler Stephenson in the top of the 10th inning to earn his ninth win. Diaz has a 2.19 ERA and 80:29 K:BB over 61.2 innings this season.