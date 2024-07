Diaz picked up the save Tuesday against the Yankees, striking out one across a perfect ninth inning.

Diaz only needed nine pitches to retire Trent Grisham, Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe in order Tuesday. Diaz has fired five consecutive scoreless innings and is up to 18 saves on the season which is tied for eighth most in baseball. Despite the strong save total, Diaz owns a 4.60 ERA across 31.1 innings.