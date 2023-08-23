Diaz picked up the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Angels. He struck out one over a clean inning.

Diaz notched his first save since Aug. 7 -- his longest stretch without a save this season -- by registering a perfect ninth frame. Though Diaz hasn't been a save contributor as of late, he picked up a win in each of his previous two appearances and hasn't allowed a hit in the past 3.2 innings of action. Despite the drought, Diaz remains MLB's leader in saves, and he boasts a 2.30 ERA and a 75:24 K:BB across 54.2 innings.