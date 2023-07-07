Diaz picked up the save Thursday against the Nationals. He allowed one run on one hit while striking out one over one inning.

Diaz didn't get off to a great start after entering the game in the bottom of the 10th with a two-run lead, allowing Alex Call to advance to third on a wild pitch before giving up an RBI single to Lane Thomas. The right-hander then hit Jeimer Candelario with a pitch in the next at-bat before finally settling down and retiring the next three hitters to secure his 25th save, tying him with Camilo Doval for the National League lead. Diaz has now converted his last three save attempts though he has allowed at least one hit in each of his last four appearances.