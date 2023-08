Diaz (4-4) issued one walk over 1.2 shutout innings during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Pirates. He struck out one and earned a win.

Diaz entered a tie game in the eighth inning and kept the Pirates off the board to force the game into extras. He through just 13 of 23 pitches for strikes but still picked up his first victory since June 28. Diaz lowered his ERA to 2.39 with a 73:24 K:BB through 52.2 innings.