Diaz pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.

The Reds took the lead in the eighth inning, and Diaz had no trouble securing the one-run advantage. He saw a 9.1-inning scoreless streak snapped in Saturday's outing versus the Cardinals, which came in a non-save situation. Diaz remains one of the steadiest closers in baseball with a 1.71 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 48:12 K:BB through 26.1 innings. He remains perfect at 15-for-15 in save conversions.