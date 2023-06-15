Diaz picked up the save Wednesday against Kansas City, striking out one over two-thirds of a scoreless inning. He didn't allow a hit or walk.

Daniel Duarte started the ninth but recorded just one out before being replaced by Diaz, who entered with a three-run lead and runners on second and third. The latter hit the first batter he faced to load the bases, but he got back-to-back outs to end the frame, including a strikeout of Freddy Fermin. Diaz has yet to blow a save this season and sports a 1.61 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 50:12 K:BB over 29 appearances (28 innings). The right-hander's 17 saves ties him with Felix Bautista for fifth most in MLB.