The Reds and Diaz avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.5 million contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

It's a substantial raise for Diaz, who was in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The closer saved 28 games for the Reds in 2024 but had a lackluster season overall, collecting a 3.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 55:31 K:BB across 56.1 frames. Diaz is slated to open 2025 in the closer role again, but new manager Terry Francona might not give him a long leash.