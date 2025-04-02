Reds manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that Diaz (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Dayton on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

The reliever is set to make appearances for Dayton on Friday and Sunday, which could set him up to be activated from the 15-day injured list when first eligible April 8, assuming all goes well. Diaz is coming back from a left hamstring strain which threw off his mechanics, but he and the Reds were pleased with how a live batting practice session went Tuesday, clearing the way for rehab games. Francona has indicated that he would like to use Diaz as his closer, although it might not happen right away upon the righty's return.