Reds manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Diaz (hamstring) is expected to remain at Triple-A Louisville before being activated from the injured list, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Francona indicated that even before Diaz threw an inning for the Bats on Sunday. He's struggled with command since suffering a hamstring injury early in spring training. Diaz is next expected to pitch Wednesday and Thursday for Louisville. The back-to-back day sequence is typically a tell that teams are preparing a pitcher to be activated. Francona also mentioned that he wants Diaz to be the team's closer, but that he's not ready physically for the job in his current state.