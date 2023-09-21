Diaz (9-5) was tagged with the loss and a blown save to the Twins on Wednesday. He allowed three runs on two hits and one walk over a third of an inning.

Diaz's line looks much worse than what actually transpired: a 34.6-mph infield single, a stolen base with a throwing error that moved the runner to the third, then a 70.4-mph soft liner to drive in a run. Following a walk, the closer was replaced by Sam Moll. After a double steal and intentional walk, Jorge Polanco singled in two runs, both charged to Diaz. This was just Diaz's third blown save in 40 opportunities.