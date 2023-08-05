Diaz (3-3) took the loss Friday against the Nationals. He allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out three without a walk over 1.2 innings.

After retiring the side in order in the ninth to preserve the tie, Diaz returned for the 10th. He couldn't get through the extra frame as Lane Thomas smacked a two-run homer on Diaz's 32nd pitch of the night. Reds manager David Bell asked a lot of Diaz in this one and the right-hander fell a little short, but if anyone deserves a mulligan, it's Diaz. He still has just one blown save on the year compared to 32 successful save conversions.