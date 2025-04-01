Diaz (hamstring) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Diaz continues to work on his mechanics after they were thrown off following a hamstring injury. The reliever is eligible for activation from the 15-day injured list April 8, but there has not been an established timetable for his return yet. Reds manager Terry Francona has indicated he would like Diaz to get his closer job back when he's healthy and his mechanics are in order. Emilio Pagan has recorded the Reds' lone save so far, while Ian Gibaut has a blown save.