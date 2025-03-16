Diaz allowed five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one over a third of an inning in Saturday's Cactus League game against Kansas City.

Diaz, who was delayed getting into Cactus League games after dealing with a hamstring issue early in camp, struggled during his third spring appearance. "It's his third outing. Certainly, we've got to lock it in here. We've got about another week," Reds manager Terry Francona said about Cincinnati's closer to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. At some point during the outing, Francona and a team trainer visited the mound because the right-hander's thumb was bleeding. Diaz remained in the game and walked the next batter before being removed. Francona said the cut on his thumb, which was exacerbated by the pitcher's thumbnail, had nothing to do with Diaz's troubles.