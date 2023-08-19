Diaz (5-4) picked up Saturday's win over the Blue Jays. He struck out one over one inning.

Diaz pitched for the just the second time in the last nine days and benefitted from Christian Encarnacion-Strand's walk-off home run. Reds manager David Bell had the luxury of bringing a well-rested Diaz into a scoreless tie in the ninth inning to face the heart of Toronto's order. Like several other overworked members of the Cincinnati bullpen, Diaz endured a tough patch early in the month, but a stretch of relative inactivity appears to have renewed the closer.