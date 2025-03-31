Diaz (hamstring) is working with coaches on his mechanics, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Apparently, the hamstring injury impacted the reliever's mechanics, which led to command and control issues. "Stability with his front leg is probably the biggest thing," Cincinnati manager Terry Francona said of Diaz. "Then, incorporating that into his delivery, where that becomes comfortable and almost second nature." It's uncertain when Diaz will be ready to rejoin the team, or if he'll automatically resume in role as the team's closer.