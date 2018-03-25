Garrett will begin the season in the Reds' bullpen, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Garrett has enjoyed a strong spring with a 3.18 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 17 frames to put himself in contention for a back-end rotation spot, but manager Bryan Price said Sunday that he thinks the lefty may be better served out of the bullpen, where he can pitch more aggressively while mixing his slider, fastball and changeup. On other hand, Price said that Garrett starting isn't "off the board," so the 25-year-old could get another look in that capacity later this season if the Reds' initial rotation options should falter or get hurt.