Hays (foot) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Chattanooga on Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hays will serve as the Lookouts' designated hitter Tuesday before playing the outfield for them Wednesday. He will be re-evaluated after that, potentially setting things up for Hays to be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday if all goes well. The veteran outfielder has been sidelined for the entirety of June with a bone bruise in his left foot.