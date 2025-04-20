Hays went 4-for-6 with a double, four runs scored and one RBI in Sunday's 24-2 victory over the Orioles.

With this performance, Hays notched his second career game with four runs scored, first achieved April 11, 2023. The 29-year-old outfielder picked up his first double of the season off Cody Poteet in the fifth to knock in his lone RBI of the game. Hays has been hot since being activated from the injured list April 15, slashing .429/.467/.786 with three homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored over 30 plate appearances.