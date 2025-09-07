Hays went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Mets.

Hays swatted his 14th homer in the fourth inning, finishing off a stretch in which the Reds homered in three consecutive innings. It was his third homer in the last six games to go along with seven RBI during that stretch. Injuries impacted Hays' availability earlier this season, but he's managed to be a productive force mostly out of the cleanup spot. Hays is tied for third on team in home runs and alone in third in RBI (61) over 90 games, far fewer than that of the team's leaders.