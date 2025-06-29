Hays opened Saturday's game on the bench but eventually entered as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-1 in a loss to the Padres.

Hays was activated off the injured list Friday and served as the designated hitter for that game. He finished out Saturday's contest as the DH after pinch hitting for Gavin Lux. Hays had missed nearly a month with a foot injury, and it appears manager Terry Francona is easing him back into the lineup and eventually left field.