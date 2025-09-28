Hays (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Milwaukee.

Hays took swings in the batting cage Saturday and felt good afterward, which is an encouraging sign as he felt discomfort while hitting earlier in the week. Still, the outfielder will be idle for Cincinnati's regular-season finale. The Reds will clinch a spot in the postseason with a win or a Mets loss Sunday. It's unclear if Hays would be good to go in time for the NL Wild Card Series, though. Gavin Lux will fill left field Sunday.