Hays went 3-for-5 with one RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-1 victory over the Diamondbacks.

With this performance, the veteran outfielder notched his fifth contest with three or more hits this season. Hays entered Sunday amidst a cold spell in August, batting just .200 (13-for-65) with two steals and eight RBI over 16 games this month, so perhaps this showing will turn his fortunes around. Despite not homering since July 18 -- his first game after the All-Star break -- the 30-year-old still sports a solid .265/.320/.444 slash line in 325 total plate appearances.