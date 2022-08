Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and appears to have fallen behind the recently promoted Chuckie Robinson on the depth chart. The development doesn't come as a major surprise, as Romine has turned in a .486 OPS in 12 games since joining the Reds as a trade-deadline pickup from St. Louis.