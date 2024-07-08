Slater won't be available to make his Reds debut until Tuesday's game against the Rockies, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The Reds swung a deal late Sunday to acquire Slater from the Giants, and he apparently wasn't able to catch a flight from San Francisco to Cincinnati in advance of the Reds' series opener Monday versus the Rockies. While the Reds wait for Slater to report to the club, the team called up Rece Hinds from Triple-A Louisville on Monday to provide an extra body in the outfield after Stuart Fairchild (spine) joined fellow outfielders TJ Friedl (hamstring) and Nick Martini (thumb) on the injured list. Jake Fraley (personal) is also on the family medical emergency list, so Slater could have an opportunity to see meaningful work right away once he joins the Reds, even though he had largely been deployed as a short-side platoon outfielder throughout his eight-season run with the Giants.