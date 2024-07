Dunn started in right field, batted ninth and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

Dunn was called up ahead of Wednesday's game and added to the lineup to give the Reds an all righty-hitting outfield against a left-hander. This is the second stint in the majors this season for Dunn, who is 1-for-13 with a walk, double and run scored over eight games.