Dunn will participate in his first big-league camp this spring, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Dunn experienced his first healthy season in 2023, batting .312 with a .947 OPS, 23 home runs and 54 stolen bases. The right-hander was just the fifth player in the last 30 years to produce a 20-homer, 50-steal season in the minors. He was limited by injuries after being drafted in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Western Michigan before breaking out in 2023 at High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga. At 25, Dunn's long in the tooth for that level, but his 163 wRC+ at Chattanooga and 149 for High-A Dayton are hard to ignore. The Reds' outfield leans to the left, so a right-handed swinger with pop might find a path to the majors.