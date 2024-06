The Reds optioned Dunn to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

Dunn was added to the Reds' roster June 4, and he managed to record one hit in 10 at-bats during his first seven games as a big-leaguer. The 25-year-old is slashing .216/.343/.372 in Triple-A and could return to the majors down the line if Cincinnati's outfield depth is tested.