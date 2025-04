Dunn started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Texas.

Dunn made his second start of the season, the previous one was in center field. Cincinnati manager Terry Francona shuffled the lineup to account for injuries and rest days, resulting in the start for Dunn, who is normally a fourth or five outfielder. He's 1-for-7 with two strikeouts thus far.