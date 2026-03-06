Dunn was removed from Friday's Cactus League game against San Francisco due to a hyperextended left knee, Pat Brennan of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Dunn was removed from Friday's game after sustaining a knee injury. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, and the Reds should have an update on his status within the next couple of days. Dunn is competing for an outfield depth spot on Cincinnati's Opening Day roster after doing so in 2025, though he was optioned to Triple-A Louisville in early May and stayed in the minors for the rest of the season.