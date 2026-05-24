Reds' Blake Dunn: Takes turn at leadoff

Dunn batted leadoff and went 2-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against St. Louis. He batted seventh in the matinee and went 1-for-3.

Dunn played hero in extra innings for Cincinnati. He made a sliding catch in the top of the 11th to save a run, and then walked off the Cardinals in the bottom of the inning when his fielder's choice against five infielders playing in plated the winning run. He got his first crack at leading off for the Reds, who have been cycling several bodies there after TJ Friedl was removed from those duties. Prior to Saturday's second game, Matt McLain, Will Benson and JJ Bleday have been deployed atop the order. Dunn has hit safely in six consecutive starts, going 10-for-23 with two extra-base hits and one RBI during that stretch.