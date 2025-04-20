Suter will start Sunday's game against the Orioles, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Sunday's previously scheduled starter Carson Spiers was needed to pitch Saturday and is now on the injured list with a shoulder issue, prompting the Reds to turn to Suter as an opener for the series finale in Baltimore. The left-hander has given up two earned runs with a 3:1 K:BB across 6.2 innings this season, and he should turn things over to the Cincinnati bullpen after an inning or two. Randy Wynne was added to the roster for Sunday's contest and is a candidate to work in bulk relief.