Kennedy is expected to join Cincinnati's rotation and make a start during this weekend's home series versus the Blue Jays, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Kennedy previously made a five-inning spot start in his Reds debut July 4, but since returning from Triple-A Louisville on Aug. 7, he's made one two-inning appearance out of the bullpen. However, with the Reds designating Luke Weaver for assignment Wednesday, Kennedy now looks to be the next man up to fill the team's vacant fifth starter role. Kennedy looks poised to start either Friday or Saturday, but he may be in line for only a brief stay in the rotation, as the Reds could get Nick Lodolo (tibia) back from the injured list as soon as next weekend.