The Reds list Spiers as their probable starting pitcher for Saturday's home game against the Cardinals.

Though Hunter Greene (illness) is scheduled to return from the COVID-19-related injured list to start Sunday's series finale, the Reds will still have an opening in the rotation for Spiers this weekend with Ben Lively (illness) and Brandon Williamson (illness) still stuck on the COVID-19 IL and with Graham Ashcraft (toe) recently landing on the 15-day IL. Due to the Reds' depleted rotation depth, Spiers made the jump from Double-A Chattanooga to the majors last weekend and took a no-decision in a 15-7 loss to the Cubs, striking out seven while allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks over four innings. The 25-year-old right-hander doesn't make for an inspiring streaming option against St. Louis and could be sent back to the minors immediately after Saturday's start.