Spiers did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over four innings against the Cubs. He struck out seven.

After allowing three runs in his first two innings, Spiers would help salvage his major-league debut by retiring the final six batters faced. The 25-year-old right-hander had shown some strikeout upside in the minors, punching out 45 over his last six Triple-A starts (33 innings). With Hunter Greene, Brandon Williamson and Ben Lively all due to return from the COVID-19 list, Spiers will most likely return to the minors.