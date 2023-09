The Reds returned Spiers to Double-A Chattanooga on Sunday.

The Reds have been shorthanded for starting pitchers over the past couple weeks with multiple players on the COVID-19 injured list, which allowed Spiers to make his first two starts in the big leagues. The 25-year-old allowed seven earned runs over seven frames between the two outings, so it's hardly a surprise he's heading back to the minors.