Legumina (shoulder) threw a side session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Legumina is currently on a throwing program at the team's training complex in Goodyear (Ariz.). The program was interrupted July 18 when the right-hander was hit on the head by an errant throw, which forced him to skip a session. Reds manager David Bell estimated Legumina might need up to 10 days on a rehab assignment before he could be activated.