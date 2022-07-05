site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Chris Okey: DFA'd on Tuesday
The Reds designated Okey for assignment Tuesday.
The depth catcher went 2-for-12 with the Reds in June and doesn't figure to draw much interest on waivers, so chances are he'll remain with Triple-A Louisville.
