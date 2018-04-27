Okey (wrist) came off the disabled list Thursday for High-A Daytona, going 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk at Fort Myers.

Wrist injuries have plagued him early on in his career, so we don't have a great gauge for his offensive upside. He has a solid reputation as a defender behind the dish and has pedigree (43rd overall pick in 2016), so if he can get going offensively, he could become a player to watch in deeper two-catcher dynasty leagues.