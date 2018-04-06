Okey (wrist) will open the year on the disabled list at High-A Daytona, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.

He tried to play through left hand and wrist injuries last season, which led to horrific numbers at High-A (.185/.266/.250 slash line). This year it's his right wrist that is acting up. He is expected to be ready for game action in a few weeks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories