Paddack signed a one-year deal with the Reds on Wednesday and is slated to start Saturday's game against the Guardians in Cleveland, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Paddack will be taking over the rotation spot of Rhett Lowder (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday in a corresponding transaction. Though the 30-year-old righty will provide the Reds with a battle-tested arm at the back end of the rotation, he'll need to display vastly improved form with his new club to ensure he maintains a starting role on anything more than a short-term basis. Paddack won a spot in the Miami rotation coming out of spring training but went 0-5 with a 7.63 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB over 30.2 innings before the Marlins cut him loose last week.