The Reds recalled Duarte from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Duarte was summoned from Triple-A to give the Reds a fresh arm out of the bullpen after Cincinnati received just five innings from its starting pitchers over the previous two days. Over 20 prior relief appearances with Cincinnati in 2023, Duarte has pitched to a 3.86 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 18.2 innings.