The Reds designated Duarte (shoulder) for assignment Saturday.

With the signing of Brent Suter becoming official Saturday, Duarte will be pushed off the Reds' 40-man roster. The 27-year-old righty posted a 3.69 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 31.2 innings last season and could be an attractive waiver option for another club in search of bullpen help.