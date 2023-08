The Reds optioned Duarte to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Duarte was sent out to make room on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Lyon Richardson, who is scheduled to start Sunday's series finale against the Nationals in his MLB debut. After being recalled from Louisville on Wednesday, Duarte made three appearances out of the Cincinnati bullpen, covering three innings and striking out four while giving up an earned run on two hits and no walks.