Duarte struck out one batter in a perfect inning and earned a save during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Duarte was given his first career save opportunity in the 10th inning and had no trouble closing out the 6-5 win. It was his first MLB appearance since Aug. 5 after he was added to Sunday's roster as the 27th man. Duarte owns a 3.86 ERA with a 16:10 K:BB through 18.2 MLB innings this season. Alexis Diaz recorded five outs and earned the win Sunday.